New Zealand
Clean car rebates to increase for used EVs

5:00am
An electric vehicle on charge.

An electric vehicle on charge. (Source: istock.com)

Kiwis buying used electric vehicles (EVs) will receive a higher rebate as the Government aims to continue driving down emissions.

It comes as the Government today announced a raft of targeted changes to the Clean Car Discount scheme.

There have so far been more than 100,000 rebates granted since the scheme came into effect in 2021.

"The scheme is successfully exceeding industry and government projections, with 20 percent of all new passenger car sales being electric in 2022. A substantial increase from 8% in 2021," Transport Minister Michael Wood said.

"The scheme is facilitating an increase in the number of EVs entering the fleet we did not expect until 2027. As planned we are further targeting the scheme to maintain its success, and ensure it will be self-funding until its next review."

The changes to the eligibility criteria will narrow its focus earlier than planned, targeting new and used electric vehicle (EV) imports emitting less than 100 grams of CO2 per kilometre, compared to 146 grams under the original scheme, Wood said.

This will include battery electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrids.

Rebates for zero emission used import vehicles will also increase from $3450 to $3507, which Wood said will help "many low and middle income New Zealanders get into lower emitting vehicles they otherwise couldn't afford".

"The scheme is forecast to save New Zealand from importing 1.4 billion litres of petrol. At current prices the economy will save an average of $325 million a year less on fuel, out to 2035."

He said the transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy "is crucial to tackling the cost of living crisis long-term".

"Switching to an EV is like buying petrol for 40c/litre, which can make a big difference to household budgets."

The Government has also announced increased charges on high emissions vehicles, including utes, to help increase uptake in cleaner imports.

"The threshold vehicles will be subject to charges will reduce from 192 grams of CO2 per kilometre to 150 grams, and charges will increase. New and used imports that meet or exceed the threshold will attract charges," he said.

"The scheme is also now forecast to reduce emissions by 3.4 million tonnes by 2035. That’s an additional 50% out to 2035 over and above what was forecast when it started. It will deliver twice the emissions reduction forecast between the start of the scheme and 2025.

"The Clean Car Discount is doing what we set out to achieve, which is reduce transport emissions and provide transport options to New Zealanders that will lower household costs is the long term."

The Clean Car programme is expected to reduce 230% more emissions than originally estimated by 2025, and 50% by 2035.

New ZealandTransportClimate Change

