Business
1News

Air New Zealand staff set to get new uniforms

1:21pm
Air New Zealand flight staff in the current Trelise Cooper-designed uniform.

Air New Zealand flight staff in the current Trelise Cooper-designed uniform. (Source: Air New Zealand)

A new season of Project Runway is underway - except it's a different kind of runway, and there's no Heidi Klum.

Air New Zealand today announced it would be retiring it's current fleet of uniforms designed by Trelise Cooper and worn for the past 12 years.

The airline has put out an open invitation for Kiwi designers interested in coming aboard as a new uniform partner.

"As part of this update, we will also be revising our grooming standards," Air NZ said in a statement.

"Our uniform is an embodiment of our brand values, and we need to ensure it continues to reflect the Aotearoa of today and the future."

The chosen designer will be responsible for creating new "customer-facing" uniforms, including outfits for flight attendants, pilots and ground staff.

An updated look is planned to be rolled out in 2025 and will provide new business attire to over 5000 Air NZ staff.

In terms of moving on from Trelise Cooper's "incredible tenure" as its uniform designer, Air NZ said it was time to "pass the baton" to the next New Zealand designer as part of a broader update to the airline's image.

"We have always onboarded a new designer when creating a new uniform for our people and this time around we will be doing the same," it said.

"As a future-focused business, we are constantly looking for ways to improve and enhance our services, and our uniforms are no exception."

Designers have until midnight on Sunday, May 14 to express interest and acknowledge they can meet the minimum criteria set by the airline.

If successful, designers will be provided a design brief and asked to prepare a pitch in presentation-form, as well as a written proposal.

New ZealandTravelBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Rebates and fees: Changes to Clean Car scheme explained

Rebates and fees: Changes to Clean Car scheme explained

Broadly, the Government is lowering the threshold for eligible vehicles, lifting fees on higher emitting vehicles, and changing the rebates for zero emissions imports.

49 mins ago

Fair Go visits tiny home builder who has failed to deliver

Fair Go visits tiny home builder who has failed to deliver

People have paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to Warren Sinclair from NZ Modular Homes, which has now gone into liquidation.

7:54pm

15:55

Wellington train conductor in tears amid network delays

Wellington train conductor in tears amid network delays

Mon, May 1

4:19

Coca-Cola to change Sprite's iconic green packaging

Coca-Cola to change Sprite's iconic green packaging

Mon, May 1

Kiwi skincare empire booming after humble beginnings

Kiwi skincare empire booming after humble beginnings

Fri, Apr 28

3:48

'I come to work ready to fight' - K Rd shop owners' despair

'I come to work ready to fight' - K Rd shop owners' despair

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Blackmoore murder 'contract killing' motivated by money - Crown

Blackmoore murder 'contract killing' motivated by money - Crown

29 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Government to be quizzed as question time returns

LIVE: Government to be quizzed as question time returns

49 mins ago

Rebates and fees: Changes to Clean Car scheme explained

Rebates and fees: Changes to Clean Car scheme explained

1:34pm

Woman charged over sale of stolen body parts to Pennsylvania man

Woman charged over sale of stolen body parts to Pennsylvania man

1:21pm

Air New Zealand staff set to get new uniforms

Air New Zealand staff set to get new uniforms

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6