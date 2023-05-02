Air New Zealand staff set to get new uniforms

A new season of Project Runway is underway - except it's a different kind of runway, and there's no Heidi Klum.

Air New Zealand today announced it would be retiring it's current fleet of uniforms designed by Trelise Cooper and worn for the past 12 years.

The airline has put out an open invitation for Kiwi designers interested in coming aboard as a new uniform partner.

"As part of this update, we will also be revising our grooming standards," Air NZ said in a statement.

"Our uniform is an embodiment of our brand values, and we need to ensure it continues to reflect the Aotearoa of today and the future."

ADVERTISEMENT

We're on the search for a new uniform designer! What looks do you think would take our crew's style to new heights? 🪡 ✈️ #ANewThreadIsSewn pic.twitter.com/DiBJ5LNVIl — Air New Zealand ✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) May 2, 2023

The chosen designer will be responsible for creating new "customer-facing" uniforms, including outfits for flight attendants, pilots and ground staff.

An updated look is planned to be rolled out in 2025 and will provide new business attire to over 5000 Air NZ staff.

In terms of moving on from Trelise Cooper's "incredible tenure" as its uniform designer, Air NZ said it was time to "pass the baton" to the next New Zealand designer as part of a broader update to the airline's image.

"We have always onboarded a new designer when creating a new uniform for our people and this time around we will be doing the same," it said.

"As a future-focused business, we are constantly looking for ways to improve and enhance our services, and our uniforms are no exception."

Designers have until midnight on Sunday, May 14 to express interest and acknowledge they can meet the minimum criteria set by the airline.

ADVERTISEMENT

If successful, designers will be provided a design brief and asked to prepare a pitch in presentation-form, as well as a written proposal.