What’s NZ's favourite album? Audioculture wants your vote

New Zealand's online archive of popular music is celebrating its tenth birthday with a poll to find the country's favourite album.

"It's a big ask, and it's going to cause a lot of arguments," joked Simon Grigg, the founder of the Audioculture website.

Audioculture is funded by NZ On Air and partners with the National Library and NZ On Screen. The site includes articles, photos and links to songs.

Grigg says the website has always aimed to preserve the stories behind the country's songs and those who wrote and performed them.

"We're a very musical nation, but for a long, long time, we were very poor at documenting it," the founder said.

"We buy Beatles records and Rolling Stones records and James Brown records, so I thought it would be good if New Zealanders knew more about their own musical history as well."

He said the website has grown to 2000 pages from only 250 at its launch in 2013.

Harry Lyon, a key member of seminal 70s rock band Hello Sailor, says the archive is an important historical asset.

"There was a lot of original Kiwi music being written (in the 70s) and recorded and released and enjoyed by the public. It gave this young country songs to sing."

The online poll runs throughout New Zealand Music Month and opens tomorrow at 10am on Audioculture's website.

1News visited an Auckland record store and found customers had a wide range of favourite Kiwi albums.

High school student Laura chose Expert in a Dying Field by The Beths.

"It's a really fun production," she said.

We found Tina clutching a copy of 60's guitar hero Peter Posa's 20 Greatest Hits.

"I grew up with it. My mum listened to it all the time," she said.

"When you compare it to modern music, he's very good at what he does. And I've always loved instrumental and guitar music."

Sam had a more modern selection: The Mint Chicks' "Crazy? Yes! Dumb? No!"

"It's got good pop tunes," she said.

And Andy revealed a choice many may not have heard of.

"Billy Wolfgram and his Islanders with Daphne Walker. I think it's called New Zealand Stories. It's on Tanza Records. It's from the 50s, and it's beautiful Māori music. I worship at the feet of Daphne Walker. She's just amazing."