Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

tWitch’s wife wins legal battle after star’s death

47 mins ago
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker has been granted half her late husband’s estate after proving to the court they were married at the time of his suicide.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker has been granted half her late husband’s estate after proving to the court they were married at the time of his suicide. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker has been granted half her late husband’s estate.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show co-executive producer died by suicide aged 40 on 13 December 13, 2022, without a will, prompting Allison to file a petition to the Superior Court of California in February for a 50 per cent share of his worth.

UsWeekly reported a judge signed off on her request on Friday “after she proved that she was in fact married to Boss at the time of his death”.

The former dancer – who had children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and three-year-old Zaia with Stephen, was granted her “property passing” rights as a result of the ruling, which also said “no administration of (the estate) is necessary”.

California law states a surviving spouse has the right to request half of their late partner’s assets if they were married at the time of their death.

The judge’s order said: “The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the matter on the calendar this date based upon the reading of the moving papers and consideration of all presented evidence.”

Allison had asked the court for “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse” and “determination of property passing to the surviving spouse”.

She said he “owned only personal effects of little value” before he shot to fame on Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

Allison also revealed there were “no written agreements between” them before Stephen’s death in her request for his half of Stephen Boss Productions and his Goldman Sachs investment account.

Court papers show Allison is also requesting royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, Disney Worldwide Services, Inc, GEP Talent Services, LLC and SAG/AFTRA.

Allison said in a January tribute to Stephen on Instagram: “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!

“We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

EntertainmentWorldCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

2-year-old daughter of NFL star drowns in family pool

2-year-old daughter of NFL star drowns in family pool

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old drowned in a swimming pool at the family’s home, just weeks after her birthday.

12:52pm

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

The teenage boy was allegedly driving the stolen car when it crashed into the back of a Holden on Saltwater Creek Rd in Maryborough last night.

12:07pm

Man hands himself in after 'cowardly' attack on Sydney ref

Man hands himself in after 'cowardly' attack on Sydney ref

11:28am

2:00

Man arrested after $5m worth of drugs shipped to restaurant

Man arrested after $5m worth of drugs shipped to restaurant

10:39am

Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting

Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting

9:40am

Sydney paramedic fatally stabbed while on duty to be farewelled

Sydney paramedic fatally stabbed while on duty to be farewelled

9:09am

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Mama Hooch drink spike case: 4th man on trial for sexual violation

Mama Hooch drink spike case: 4th man on trial for sexual violation

15 mins ago

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

33 mins ago

'High risk' patient dies shortly after 4 hospital bathroom falls

'High risk' patient dies shortly after 4 hospital bathroom falls

47 mins ago

Angela Blackmoore: Pair charged with 1995 murder go on trial

Angela Blackmoore: Pair charged with 1995 murder go on trial

47 mins ago

tWitch’s wife wins legal battle after star’s death

tWitch’s wife wins legal battle after star’s death

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6