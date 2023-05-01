The Chicks announce two New Zealand shows

The Chicks today announced they will be returning for two New Zealand shows.

The group, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, will play in Auckland and Christchurch this October.

They will play Spark Arena on October 28 and Christchurch Arena on October 30.

Their latest album, Gaslighter, was released in 2020. It's the group's first studio album in 14 years.

Special guest Elle King will join the Chicks for both their New Zealand shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frontier Members will gain access to the exclusive pre-sale on Wednesday May 3 before tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday May 8.

It's the fifth time the group has toured New Zealand.