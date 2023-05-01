Golf
1News

Steven Alker defends title for sixth Champions Tour victory

By Guy Heveldt, 1News Sport Reporter
10:32am
Steven Alker during the fourth round of the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Golf Club in Texas.

Steven Alker during the fourth round of the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Golf Club in Texas. (Source: Getty)

A new year has brought more success for Steven Alker.

The Kiwi golfer’s career resurgence on the Champions Tour has a sixth title to its credentials, this time winning the Insperity Invitational in Texas and defending his title.

Alker’s closed with a bogey-free round of six-under 66, with six birdies.

“Today I hit it great off the tee and hit some nice iron shots and, again, got it done on the back, the back nine’s been nice to me,” Alker said.

“I haven’t defended a championship, I had a whole bunch of reasons today to try and win this golf tournament and it worked out.”

It’s the first title Alker’s won since his caddy Sam Workman died from cancer.

This week Alker had his son Ben on the bag. He pointed to the sky when tapping in his final putt.

“It’s huge, you could obviously see the emotion on 18. I had my son on my bag and it doesn’t get any better than that.”

To go with his sixth win, he also has seven runner-up finishes and a total of 30 top-10 finishes in his Champions Tour career.

Golf

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ko likely to miss cut of first major after rough second round

Ko likely to miss cut of first major after rough second round

The World No.1 is three-over through 16 holes in her second round of the Chevron Championship but was unable to finish her round with play suspended due to fading light.

Sat, Apr 22

'Wasn't the most confident' - Ko opens major with mixed round

'Wasn't the most confident' - Ko opens major with mixed round

Lydia Ko has shaken off some nerves to post a solid opening round score at the first LPGA major of the year.

Fri, Apr 21

Ko needing allergy medication for first LPGA major of the year

Ko needing allergy medication for first LPGA major of the year

Thu, Apr 20

Danny Lee says LIV Golf has the PGA Tour scrambling

Danny Lee says LIV Golf has the PGA Tour scrambling

Thu, Apr 20

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, leaving rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, leaving rest of majors in doubt

Thu, Apr 20

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

Mon, Apr 10

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

13-year-old charged with killing 3 in Queensland crash

10 mins ago

Mama Hooch drink spike case: 4th man on trial for sexual violation

Mama Hooch drink spike case: 4th man on trial for sexual violation

22 mins ago

Newly-adopted dog escapes, walks 64km back to old owners

Newly-adopted dog escapes, walks 64km back to old owners

35 mins ago

Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish Cyrus engaged to Dominic Purcell

Miley Cyrus’ mum Tish Cyrus engaged to Dominic Purcell

46 mins ago

Man hands himself in after 'cowardly' attack on Sydney ref

2:00

Man hands himself in after 'cowardly' attack on Sydney ref

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6