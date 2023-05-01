Steven Alker defends title for sixth Champions Tour victory

A new year has brought more success for Steven Alker.

The Kiwi golfer’s career resurgence on the Champions Tour has a sixth title to its credentials, this time winning the Insperity Invitational in Texas and defending his title.

Alker’s closed with a bogey-free round of six-under 66, with six birdies.

“Today I hit it great off the tee and hit some nice iron shots and, again, got it done on the back, the back nine’s been nice to me,” Alker said.

“I haven’t defended a championship, I had a whole bunch of reasons today to try and win this golf tournament and it worked out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the first title Alker’s won since his caddy Sam Workman died from cancer.

This week Alker had his son Ben on the bag. He pointed to the sky when tapping in his final putt.

“It’s huge, you could obviously see the emotion on 18. I had my son on my bag and it doesn’t get any better than that.”

To go with his sixth win, he also has seven runner-up finishes and a total of 30 top-10 finishes in his Champions Tour career.