Jay Herdman named in NZ U-20 FIFA World Cup squad

After months of speculation linking his father to the All Whites, Jay Herdman will represent the Junior All Whites at the U-20 FIFA World Cup.

The 18-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps 2 attacking midfielder, son of Canada head coach John Herdman, is part of the squad that'll compete later this month in Argentina.

After forming part of the U-20 Canadian set up, the teenager switched allegiance late last year, representing New Zealand at the Oceania U-19 championships.

The Canada-based player going on to win the tournament in Tahiti, helping New Zealand qualify for the World Cup.

The Junior All Whites have been drawn in Group A at the tournament alongside hosts Argentina, AFC U-19 Championship winners Uzbekistan and CONCACAF qualifying semi-finalists Guatemala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herdman is eligible for New Zealand because he was born in Invercargill, while his father was working as a development officer for Football South.

It's yet another development in the saga linking current Canada coach John Herdman with a return to New Zealand Football, after his six year sting with the Football Ferns.

Last week, New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell didn't rule out Herdman's name or that of any candidates who had applied for the vacant All Whites job.

"I know there's been a lot of speculation on names and obviously I'm not going into any individual candidate but we are looking at the existing pool of candidates still," Pragnell said.

Herdman was understood to be the preferred candidate of among half a dozen contenders who applied.

However New Zealand Football at the time said they were still in negotiations with the "leading candidate" who was dealing with unexpected family issues.

Despite all this, the Canada national team coach had seemingly ruled himself out of the running in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Success at this level will always invite opportunity. I've received several offers in recent months, all of which I've turned down, including an offer from New Zealand Football."

A new All Whites coach is expected to be named in the coming weeks.

New Zealand U-20 FIFA World Cup Squad:

Goalkeepers:

- Henry Gray, currently on trial in England

- Alby Kelly-Heald, Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

- Kees Sims, Ljungskile SK, Sweden

ADVERTISEMENT

Defenders:

- Isaac Hughes, Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

- Jackson Jarvie, Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand

- Lukas Kelly-Heald, Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

- Finn Linder, Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada

- Everton O'Leary, Birkenhead United, New Zealand

- Adam Supyk, Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand

ADVERTISEMENT

- Finn Surman, Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

- Aaryan Raj, Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand

Midfielders:

- Fin Conchie, Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

- Jay Herdman, Vancouver Whitecaps, Canada

- Noah Karunaratne, Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

- Jackson Manuel, Western Springs, New Zealand

ADVERTISEMENT

- Dan McKay, Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand

Forwards:

- Oliver Colloty, currently on trial in England

- Kian Donkers, NEC Nijmegen, Netherlands

- Oli Fay, Ljungskile SK, Sweden

- Norman Garbett, Potenza Calcio, Italy

- Ben Wallace, Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand