New Zealand
1News

Covid-19: Case numbers fall slightly, 35 deaths

3:20pm
A person holds a positive RAT test.

A person holds a positive RAT test. (Source: istock.com)

There have been 11,063 new Covid-19 infections reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, April 24 to Sunday, April 30.

As at midnight Sunday there were 265 people in hospital with the virus.

Eight people were in an intensive care unit as at midnight Sunday.

Thirty-five people with the virus have died.

One was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

Eighteen were men and 16 were women.

Of the 35 deaths reported, eight were from Canterbury, six were from the Auckland region, four were from the Wellington region, three each were from Waikato, Bay of Plenty, the Lakes District and Southern District, two were from the MidCentral District, and one each were from Northland, Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2762.

New ZealandCovid-19

SHARE ME

More Stories

Paramedic sacked over jab continued to be face of St John campaigns

Paramedic sacked over jab continued to be face of St John campaigns

Sunia Schaaf has appeared on billboards, TV and other media promotions for the organisation.

Sun, Apr 30

2:37

Smaller Covid waves, but 'major uncertainties' - Michael Baker

Smaller Covid waves, but 'major uncertainties' - Michael Baker

Growing evidence shows subsequent Covid infections tend to be less severe, but the epidemiologist says there is no room for complacency.

Sat, Apr 29

Ministry of Health abandons Covid-19 infection survey

Ministry of Health abandons Covid-19 infection survey

Fri, Apr 28

Covid-19: 12,383 new cases to report, 44 deaths

Covid-19: 12,383 new cases to report, 44 deaths

Mon, Apr 24

Covid-19: Cases on the increase with 14,242 and 32 deaths

Covid-19: Cases on the increase with 14,242 and 32 deaths

Mon, Apr 17

RNA tech gets $70m boost to help NZ's future health battles

RNA tech gets $70m boost to help NZ's future health battles

Wed, Apr 12

2:22

Latest

Popular

15 mins ago

Person dead after being hit by car in Hamilton car park

Person dead after being hit by car in Hamilton car park

26 mins ago

Cost of living rises 7.7% in 12 months, figures show

Cost of living rises 7.7% in 12 months, figures show

54 mins ago

Dog owners warning after pup snatched by giant croc in Queensland

0:22

Dog owners warning after pup snatched by giant croc in Queensland

3:20pm

Covid-19: Case numbers fall slightly, 35 deaths

Covid-19: Case numbers fall slightly, 35 deaths

3:10pm

'Rapid review' announced into KiwiRail amid disruptions in capital

4:19

'Rapid review' announced into KiwiRail amid disruptions in capital

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6