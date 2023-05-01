Covid-19: Case numbers fall slightly, 35 deaths

There have been 11,063 new Covid-19 infections reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, April 24 to Sunday, April 30.

As at midnight Sunday there were 265 people in hospital with the virus.

Eight people were in an intensive care unit as at midnight Sunday.

Thirty-five people with the virus have died.

One was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90.

Eighteen were men and 16 were women.

Of the 35 deaths reported, eight were from Canterbury, six were from the Auckland region, four were from the Wellington region, three each were from Waikato, Bay of Plenty, the Lakes District and Southern District, two were from the MidCentral District, and one each were from Northland, Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2762.