National pledges $22k student loan help for nurses, midwives

Nurses and midwife graduates who stay in Aotearoa for five years could have more than $22,000 of their student loans paid off under National's new policy to discourage them from taking up "aggressive" offers from abroad.

Party leader Christopher Luxon has unveiled his plan this morning to draft thousands more nurses and midwives into the health system if his party wins the election.

The new proposals to cover nursing students' loan repayments and to draft in additional staff from overseas would cost around $57 million per annum for four years.

"New Zealand does not train enough nurses or midwives to address this shortage, and the ones we do train are being aggressively recruited to move overseas.

"Nurses and midwives are at the frontline of our collapsing health system and are bearing the brunt of the shortage. Having to work long shifts without enough staff is driving stress, anxiety and burnout. Something needs to urgently change," Luxon said.

He said the funding for the policy would "come from the $151 million per year in unallocated savings remaining from National’s commitment to reduce spending on contractors and consultants".

Nearly 5000 Kiwi nurses have registered to work in Australia since August last year.

The first would see the Government take on paying nurses’ and midwives’ student loan repayments up to a total of $4500 a year for the first five years of their career, provided they remain working in their profession in New Zealand.

"This means a nurse or midwife over five years would be $22,500 better off," he said.

"If a nurse or midwife does not complete their five-year bonding period – for example, by changing professions or moving overseas – the student loan repayments made on their behalf would be added back to their loan balance.

"This will also be open to registered nurses and midwives already in the workforce who have graduated within the last five years, on a pro-rata basis. This will support the health sector to retain these early-career nurses and midwives in New Zealand."

Secondly, Luxon said he would also create a new temporary visa that would allow qualified "overseas nurses and midwives to come here on a six-month visa without a job offer to look for work and to bring their immediate family members with them".

“We will also establish a relocation support scheme, offering up to 1000 qualified overseas nurses and midwives relocation grants worth up to $10,000 each to support their move to New Zealand."