Health
1News

National pledges $22k student loan help for nurses, midwives

35 mins ago
National leader Christopher Luxon (file image).

National leader Christopher Luxon (file image). (Source: Getty)

Nurses and midwife graduates who stay in Aotearoa for five years could have more than $22,000 of their student loans paid off under National's new policy to discourage them from taking up "aggressive" offers from abroad.

Party leader Christopher Luxon has unveiled his plan this morning to draft thousands more nurses and midwives into the health system if his party wins the election.

The new proposals to cover nursing students' loan repayments and to draft in additional staff from overseas would cost around $57 million per annum for four years.

"New Zealand does not train enough nurses or midwives to address this shortage, and the ones we do train are being aggressively recruited to move overseas.

"Nurses and midwives are at the frontline of our collapsing health system and are bearing the brunt of the shortage. Having to work long shifts without enough staff is driving stress, anxiety and burnout. Something needs to urgently change," Luxon said.

He said the funding for the policy would "come from the $151 million per year in unallocated savings remaining from National’s commitment to reduce spending on contractors and consultants".

Nearly 5000 Kiwi nurses have registered to work in Australia since August last year.

The first would see the Government take on paying nurses’ and midwives’ student loan repayments up to a total of $4500 a year for the first five years of their career, provided they remain working in their profession in New Zealand.

"This means a nurse or midwife over five years would be $22,500 better off," he said.

"If a nurse or midwife does not complete their five-year bonding period – for example, by changing professions or moving overseas – the student loan repayments made on their behalf would be added back to their loan balance.

"This will also be open to registered nurses and midwives already in the workforce who have graduated within the last five years, on a pro-rata basis. This will support the health sector to retain these early-career nurses and midwives in New Zealand."

Secondly, Luxon said he would also create a new temporary visa that would allow qualified "overseas nurses and midwives to come here on a six-month visa without a job offer to look for work and to bring their immediate family members with them".

“We will also establish a relocation support scheme, offering up to 1000 qualified overseas nurses and midwives relocation grants worth up to $10,000 each to support their move to New Zealand."

New ZealandHealthImmigrationPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

National's Willis defends party's position on tax system fairness

National's Willis defends party's position on tax system fairness

Speaking to Q+A, she reiterated the party's line on opposition to a capital gains tax.

10:02am

4:12

Paramedic sacked over jab continued to be face of St John campaigns

Paramedic sacked over jab continued to be face of St John campaigns

Sunia Schaaf has appeared on billboards, TV and other media promotions for the organisation.

7:33am

0:46

ACT Deputy Brooke Van Velden to compete for Auckland's Tāmaki seat

ACT Deputy Brooke Van Velden to compete for Auckland's Tāmaki seat

6:27pm

2:14

Smaller Covid waves, but 'major uncertainties' - Michael Baker

Smaller Covid waves, but 'major uncertainties' - Michael Baker

2:48pm

'Absurd' MPI frozen berries poster slammed by suppliers, divides supermarkets

'Absurd' MPI frozen berries poster slammed by suppliers, divides supermarkets

Sat, Apr 29

1:20

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

4:12

Latest

Popular

35 mins ago

National pledges $22k student loan help for nurses, midwives

National pledges $22k student loan help for nurses, midwives

49 mins ago

Search area widened for Texas gunman after 5 killed

Search area widened for Texas gunman after 5 killed

11:10am

Rain to sweep across upper North Island, orange alerts issued

Rain to sweep across upper North Island, orange alerts issued

10:36am

Many universities could face job cuts this year, AUT leader warns

Many universities could face job cuts this year, AUT leader warns

10:12am

12 youth arrested after overnight burglary in South Auckland

12 youth arrested after overnight burglary in South Auckland

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6