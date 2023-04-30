Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make Africa documentary for Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to Africa for a new Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan signed a NZ$161 million, five-year contract with the streaming service in 2020 and following the success of their docuseries 'Harry and Meghan', their next project will see cameras follow them as they visit communities in the region.

The 38-year-old prince has been a regular visitor to Africa over the years and set up his own children's charity, Sentibale, in Lesotho, and the documentary will see the cameras follow the couple - who have Prince Archie, three, and Princess Lilibet, 22 months together - as they work on various good causes, including helping to build houses in the villages they visit, with the former 'Suits' actress particularly keen to raise awareness of safe birth practices.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper the documentary will be a joint project between Netflix and the couple's own Archewell Productions as they "return to South Africa".

The insider added: "The focus will be very much humanitarian.

"The cameras will follow them as they visit compounds and share medical education.

"Meghan is particularly keen to share information about giving birth safely with the women she meets.

"And the plan is they will also help with building houses and resources."

The news comes just a day after it was revealed Harry's brother, Prince William, is to feature in his own documentary series, which will cover his charity work to help end homelessness.

A TV source told The Sun newspaper: "This is pretty extraordinary — it’s never been done before.

"Generally access to senior royals is very limited and totally controlled, but William clearly wants to change that.

“He’s keen to highlight his work, particularly on a homeless project which was a subject very close to his mother’s heart, and to connect with the public on a new level.

“He knows all too well how important it is that the monarchy develops a more modern relationship with the British people.

“TV is a great way to do that."