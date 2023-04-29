Watch: Baby steals Kate Middleton's handbag on Wales visit

Kate Middleton has fallen victim to a young pickpocket on a visit to South Wales.

The incident was caught on camera as the Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting the Welsh village of Aberfan today.

In 1966, 144 people – including 116 children – were were killed when a colliery spoil tip collapsed, sending tonnes of ash slurry onto the village below.

While greeting fans, the royal let a baby hold her purse.

But the baby, carried by his mum Lucy, had become captivated and was resistant to hand it back, despite his mum's insistence.

Lucy told ITV she thought Kate was sympathetic to how difficult kids can be.

"He can have it to play with, I'll come back for it!" she was told.

"I am just speechless," she went on. "It's typical him though. He's a bit of a hurricane. I wouldn't expect anything less!"