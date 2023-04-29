Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

Three people have been arrested following an alleged firearm incident in Auckland this evening.

Police said they received reports of a gun "being presented to a member of the public" in Papatoetoe.

"No shots were fired, and no one was injured," a statement read.

A vehicle was located at a residential address in Manukau, stopped, and the individuals were taken into custody "without issue".

The address was searched, police locating and seizing a firearm found in the property.

Police said inquiries remain ongoing.