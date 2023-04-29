New Zealand
1News

Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

34 mins ago
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Three people have been arrested following an alleged firearm incident in Auckland this evening.

Police said they received reports of a gun "being presented to a member of the public" in Papatoetoe.

"No shots were fired, and no one was injured," a statement read.

A vehicle was located at a residential address in Manukau, stopped, and the individuals were taken into custody "without issue".

The address was searched, police locating and seizing a firearm found in the property.

Police said inquiries remain ongoing.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

Heavy rain and winds are expected to reach Northland by 8pm before spreading to Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel by early morning.

8 mins ago

1:07

Four girls arrested after night of crime in Christchurch

Four girls arrested after night of crime in Christchurch

Two 12-year-olds, and two others aged 14 and 15 have been apprehended following raids at multiple Christchurch businesses.

40 mins ago

0:36

ACT Deputy Brooke Van Velden to compete for Auckland's Tāmaki seat

ACT Deputy Brooke Van Velden to compete for Auckland's Tāmaki seat

6:27pm

2:14

'We need support' - Sudanese community gathers in Aotea Square

'We need support' - Sudanese community gathers in Aotea Square

4:39pm

'I come to work ready to fight' - K Rd shop owners' despair

'I come to work ready to fight' - K Rd shop owners' despair

Fri, Apr 28

Man at centre of Canterbury homicide investigation named

Man at centre of Canterbury homicide investigation named

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

1:07

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

12 mins ago

Black Sticks women thumped by Great Britain in Christchurch

Black Sticks women thumped by Great Britain in Christchurch

33 mins ago

Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 23 people

2:17

Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 23 people

34 mins ago

Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

36 mins ago

Willie Apiata raises $220K in cyclone aid for East Coast communities

3:51

Willie Apiata raises $220K in cyclone aid for East Coast communities

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6