Football

rnz.co.nz

Playoffs on the line for out-of-form Phoenix

10:21am
The Phoenix celebrate a Bozhidar Kraev goal.

The Phoenix celebrate a Bozhidar Kraev goal. (Source: Photosport)

Coach Ufuk Talay is placing faith in his principles as he endeavours to arrest a form slump and guide the Wellington Phoenix to a third A-League finals appearance in four seasons.

The Phoenix visit bottom-of-the-table Macarthur FC tonight, knowing a draw will secure Wellington a place in the top six playoffs.

But points have been hard to come by for the Nix in recent weeks, with one draw and four defeats from their past five matches - their worst run since the first five matches of Talay's inaugural season.

"We strongly believe in our processes and that's what got us through that first year when we lost those games," he said.

"It's about sticking to the processes and what we believe in and how we should play the game.

"If we start to be afraid that we've lost a few games in a row and we move away from our beliefs it really makes life a lot more difficult."

Talay has made it clear they're "not going there to play for a draw".

"I always want to finish on a high. The great thing is that it's still in our own hands to make the top six.

"We'll go with a positive mindset. We'll go to try to win the game and we'll adjust accordingly as the game goes.

"I know they will not be happy with where they're sitting at the moment Macarthur. I'm sure they don't want to finish bottom of the table and end the season that way.

"I'm expecting them to come out and try to play and try to win the game as well so it's very important we go out with the mindset of trying to win the game."

The Phoenix were held scoreless for the first time this season last Friday night, but most of the concern has been at the other end of the pitch, where the team has conceded 17 goals during their five game winless run.

Despite the form slump, Ufuk Talay is convinced the Nix are a top six side this season, and he hasn't considered the possibility Saturday's game could be his last match in charge.

"I haven't looked at it as our last week.

"I know that the group is good enough to get themselves into the top six and then we'll have a game after that and hopefully a home game and an away game in the finals series.

"I don't look at it being my last game. I know the group is good enough to get us to where we need to get to.

"For me this is a nice rehearsal leading into finals football. It's an important game that we need to get a result from, and finals football is the same once we get to that."

Attacking midfielder Ben Old remains the only Wellington player unavailable to play Macarthur.

rnz.co.nz

FootballPhoenix

SHARE ME

More Stories

Phoenix's playoff hopes continue to fade with another huge loss

Phoenix's playoff hopes continue to fade with another huge loss

Following their 4-0 loss the Western Sydney, Wellington dropped a spot to sixth on goal difference and are winless in five, having picked up just one point in that period.

Sat, Apr 22

Talay's right-hand man named to succeed him as Phoenix coach

Talay's right-hand man named to succeed him as Phoenix coach

The Wellington Phoenix have opted to looked within to replace Ufuk Talay with his assistant Giancarlo Italiano announced to take over the club on a two-year deal next season.

Tue, Apr 18

1:59

Melbourne City hand 10-man Phoenix third-straight loss

Melbourne City hand 10-man Phoenix third-straight loss

Tue, Apr 11

Phoenix eye rare Melbourne win over A-League leaders City

Phoenix eye rare Melbourne win over A-League leaders City

Sun, Apr 9

Phoenix break Melbourne hearts with 99th minute equaliser

Phoenix break Melbourne hearts with 99th minute equaliser

Sat, Apr 1

Talay dismisses report of Phoenix exit for Melbourne job

Talay dismisses report of Phoenix exit for Melbourne job

Fri, Mar 31

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Watch: Baby steals Kate Middleton's handbag on Wales visit

0:35

Watch: Baby steals Kate Middleton's handbag on Wales visit

39 mins ago

Senior Fiji Rugby officials step down over financial woes

Senior Fiji Rugby officials step down over financial woes

47 mins ago

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces pregnancy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announces pregnancy

10:30am

2 US Army helicopters collide in Alaska, killing 3 soldiers

2 US Army helicopters collide in Alaska, killing 3 soldiers

10:21am

Playoffs on the line for out-of-form Phoenix

Playoffs on the line for out-of-form Phoenix

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6