New Zealand
1News

Person stabbed 'multiple' times at Auckland's Wynyard Quarter

7:34pm
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A police scene guard is in place at Auckland's Wynyard Quarter after a person is reported to have received multiple stab wounds.

"Police responded to reports of an assault on Pakenham Street around 5:40pm," a statement said.

"It appears one person has received multiple stab wounds. A scene guard is in place and a scene examination will be conducted."

St John told 1News: "someone was assaulted and has been transferred to the local hospital. One transporting ambulance was deployed and the person is in a moderate condition."

Police said inquiries are ongoing.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

Heavy rain and winds are expected to reach Northland by 8pm before spreading to Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel by early morning.

7:19pm

1:07

Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

Police said they received reports of a firearm "being presented to a member of the public" in Papatoetoe.

6:52pm

Four girls arrested after night of crime in Christchurch

Four girls arrested after night of crime in Christchurch

6:47pm

0:36

ACT Deputy Brooke Van Velden to compete for Auckland's Tāmaki seat

ACT Deputy Brooke Van Velden to compete for Auckland's Tāmaki seat

6:27pm

2:14

'We need support' - Sudanese community gathers in Aotea Square

'We need support' - Sudanese community gathers in Aotea Square

4:39pm

'I come to work ready to fight' - K Rd shop owners' despair

'I come to work ready to fight' - K Rd shop owners' despair

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Queensland student accidentally ingests rat poison in Taiwan

Queensland student accidentally ingests rat poison in Taiwan

20 mins ago

McKenzie magic gets Chiefs home in thriller against Crusaders

McKenzie magic gets Chiefs home in thriller against Crusaders

33 mins ago

Phoenix book spot in playoffs with win over Macarthur FC

Phoenix book spot in playoffs with win over Macarthur FC

51 mins ago

Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki to win opening race in Perth

Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki to win opening race in Perth

52 mins ago

Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers' playoff game

Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers' playoff game

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6