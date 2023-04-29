Person stabbed 'multiple' times at Auckland's Wynyard Quarter

A police scene guard is in place at Auckland's Wynyard Quarter after a person is reported to have received multiple stab wounds.

"Police responded to reports of an assault on Pakenham Street around 5:40pm," a statement said.

"It appears one person has received multiple stab wounds. A scene guard is in place and a scene examination will be conducted."

St John told 1News: "someone was assaulted and has been transferred to the local hospital. One transporting ambulance was deployed and the person is in a moderate condition."

Police said inquiries are ongoing.