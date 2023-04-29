Sport
1News

Black Sticks women thumped by Great Britain in Christchurch

11 mins ago
It was a tough day at the office for the Black Sticks.

It was a tough day at the office for the Black Sticks. (Source: Photosport)

The Black Sticks women have been served a brutal defeat in Christchurch at the hands of Great Britain, with their start and finish proving costly.

New Zealand gave up two goals in the first five minutes and three more in the final 10 minutes to contribute to a 6-1 defeat at Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub this afternoon.

After the poor start, the Black Sticks got themselves back into the contest briefly with a penalty corner before half time but still trailed 3-1 at the midway point despite some impressive saves from Brooke Roberts.

The third quarter was the tightest of the contest with not many chances created and no goals scored but any hopes of a late comeback where dashed when Great Britain scored again with nine minutes to go.

Two more goals added salt to the wound as the Black Sticks were left ruing another loss on home turf.

SportHockey

SHARE ME

More Stories

Anzac Day clash extra poignant for Black Sticks’ Boyde

Anzac Day clash extra poignant for Black Sticks’ Boyde

The dual international is hoping to get one over his former Kookaburra teammates.

Mon, Apr 24

2:05

Black Sticks legend Phil Burrows named women's head coach

Black Sticks legend Phil Burrows named women's head coach

The former Black Sticks captain is looking to break new ground as the Black Sticks women's head coach.

December 6, 2022

1:19

Semis heartbreak: Black Sticks go down to England in shootout

Semis heartbreak: Black Sticks go down to England in shootout

August 6, 2022

1:54

Women's Black Sticks beaten 1-0 by Australia in sluggish display

Women's Black Sticks beaten 1-0 by Australia in sluggish display

August 2, 2022

Black Sticks take step towards semis with hard-fought win

Black Sticks take step towards semis with hard-fought win

July 31, 2022

Black Sticks knocked out in World Cup quarterfinals by Germany

Black Sticks knocked out in World Cup quarterfinals by Germany

July 13, 2022

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

1:07

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

11 mins ago

Black Sticks women thumped by Great Britain in Christchurch

Black Sticks women thumped by Great Britain in Christchurch

32 mins ago

Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 23 people

2:17

Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 23 people

33 mins ago

Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

35 mins ago

Willie Apiata raises $220K in cyclone aid for East Coast communities

3:51

Willie Apiata raises $220K in cyclone aid for East Coast communities

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6