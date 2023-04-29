Black Sticks women thumped by Great Britain in Christchurch

The Black Sticks women have been served a brutal defeat in Christchurch at the hands of Great Britain, with their start and finish proving costly.

New Zealand gave up two goals in the first five minutes and three more in the final 10 minutes to contribute to a 6-1 defeat at Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub this afternoon.

After the poor start, the Black Sticks got themselves back into the contest briefly with a penalty corner before half time but still trailed 3-1 at the midway point despite some impressive saves from Brooke Roberts.

The third quarter was the tightest of the contest with not many chances created and no goals scored but any hopes of a late comeback where dashed when Great Britain scored again with nine minutes to go.

Two more goals added salt to the wound as the Black Sticks were left ruing another loss on home turf.