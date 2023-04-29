Politics
1News

ACT Deputy Brooke Van Velden to compete for Auckland's Tāmaki seat

6:27pm

ACT's Deputy today put her hand up to contest one of the bluest seats in the country - Tāmaki.

In her announcement, she said she hoped to bring a "fresh vibrant voice to Tāmaki" by unseating current Tāmaki MP Simon O'Connor of National, who has held the seat since 2011.

National's Rob Muldoon won the seat in 1960, and the party has held it ever since.

However, current MP Simon O'Connor - a social conservative - has courted controversy, agreeing to remove an anti-abortion comment from social media at the request of his party leader.

Van Velden, who says she is pro-choice, began her campaign against O'Connor by targeting O'Connor's views on abortion.

"Over the past few years I've had a number of people in the Tāmaki electorate - especially women - say they do not feel repesented by the local MP because of his anti abortion views," she said.

"I am pro-choice... I am pro freedom... I want everybody in this electorate to feel like they can have choices over those fundamental rights."

O'Connor showed little deterrence following Van Velden's announcement, saying the outcome would be "very predictable... as an electorate MP who lives in the electorate who is there just about every day".

National Leader Christopher Luxon was not discouraged either, expressing further support for O'Connor earlier today.

"We have an excellent local candidate [and] constituent MP in Simon O'Connor," he said, "He's been advocating for that electorate, he's been doing all the constituency work incredibly well over many years."

New ZealandPoliticsAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

Heavy rain and winds are expected to reach Northland by 8pm before spreading to Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel by early morning.

8 mins ago

1:07

Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

Police said they received reports of a firearm "being presented to a member of the public" in Papatoetoe.

35 mins ago

'We need support' - Sudanese community gathers in Aotea Square

'We need support' - Sudanese community gathers in Aotea Square

4:39pm

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

7:02am

4:12

'I come to work ready to fight' - K Rd shop owners' despair

'I come to work ready to fight' - K Rd shop owners' despair

Fri, Apr 28

Minister defends lack of spending to tackle homelessness

Minister defends lack of spending to tackle homelessness

Fri, Apr 28

2:08

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

1:07

North Island braces for heavy rain, warning issued for Coromandel

13 mins ago

Black Sticks women thumped by Great Britain in Christchurch

Black Sticks women thumped by Great Britain in Christchurch

33 mins ago

Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 23 people

2:17

Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills 23 people

35 mins ago

Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

Three arrested after firearm incident in South Auckland

37 mins ago

Willie Apiata raises $220K in cyclone aid for East Coast communities

3:51

Willie Apiata raises $220K in cyclone aid for East Coast communities

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6