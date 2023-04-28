New Zealand
Sub-tropical low to bring heavy rain, gales and big swells

By Alan Kenyon, 1News Digital Editor
11:40am
Windy weather map early on Monday morning, May 1.

Windy weather map early on Monday morning, May 1. (Source: Windy.com)

A sub-tropical low will bring heavy rain, gales and big swells to parts of the North Island this weekend, according to MetService.

Heavy rain and wind watches are in place for Auckland, Northland and Coromandel as the system approaches.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said the low will move in on Saturday with the worst of the weather likely to hit on Sunday.

Auckland, north of the Harbour Bridge, is under a yellow rain warning from 3am on Sunday until 6pm that evening. Severe gales might also hit the region from 6am on Sunday until 3pm on Monday.

Northland's heavy rain watch is longer lasting and is in effect from 9pm on Saturday until 3pm on Monday. A strong wind watch is also in place for the region over that period.

Coromandel could be hit by heavy rain from early Sunday morning until Monday afternoon.

Big swells are also forecast for exposed areas on the North Island's eastern coastline.

"The swells could impact from Northland down to the Bay of Plenty," Owen said.

She added the weather will then move south down New Zealand's west coast.

More weather watches could be issued over the coming days as the system develops.

After the sub-tropical low a northerly flow will remain which will see warmer air with temperatures around 20C for parts of the North Island.

Owen said this will see more wet weather, with Auckland currently forecast to have eight days of rain from Sunday on MetService's extended forecast.

