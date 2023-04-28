Health
Prominent Christchurch eye surgeon jailed for attempted murder

By Donna-Marie Lever, 1News Reporter
31 mins ago
Prominent Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison

Prominent Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison (Source: 1News)

Prominent Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison has been sentenced to six years and 10 months behind bars for attempted murder.

The 66-year-old pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Alberto Ceccarelli and wounding Ceccarelli's wife Antje Schmidt.

A police summary says Dallison drove his red Porsche to his landlord's Lyttelton home in August last year carrying nine firearms and 167 rounds of ammunition.

He fired a shot at his former landlord's head, which missed, before a desperate struggle broke out, in which he eye-gouged his victim.

Earlier that day, Dallison was declared bankrupt in the High Court.

Victim impact statements were read in the High Court at Christchurch today by the Crown, outlining the significant physical and emotional issues both victims continue to deal with, and how they still fear Dallison.

Through his lawyer, Paul Borich, Dallison expressed "a heartfelt apology to both victims".

