Business
1News

Kiwi skincare empire booming after humble beginnings

44 mins ago

Feeling burnt out, and ordering something online that never turns up can be very disappointing.

But for a New Plymouth woman, it turns out the combination of ‘not good’.. and ‘disappointing’.. was life-changing in the best kind of way.

Abby Packer’s business, Neat, is making natural, NZ-made skincare, and it’s flying off shelves from a roomy warehouse.

“We're sending out over 3200 orders every month," Abby told Seven Sharp.

It all started at home in her spare room at home during a corporate career lull.

“Just feeling disenchanted, burnt out, and overworked, really,” she said.

“I got home crying one night, and Jason said to me, 'if you want to leave your job, you can; we'll figure it out'.”

So, she did.

But Abby's not one to twiddle her thumbs, placing an order for a laser cutter her plan was to do small business marketing from home.

“Like personalised coasters for corporate gifts, key tags.”

While she waited for it, her delivery was delayed and delayed and delayed.

So she tinkered about with essential oils, making natural perfumes for friends and family.

“She was just mixing smelling, mixing smelling, and it just evolved,” her husband Jason said.

“People were enjoying them and giving good feedback,” Abby said.

“So I went to a cosmetic formulation workshop and learnt more - and thought, yeah, I can do more than this.

“I thought I'll make a website and put these on there. And that was it.”

That's when she realised two things.

First - the laser cutter wasn't coming, and she was gonna need a bigger whisk.

Soon, she'd outgrown the front room, moving to a local warehouse where the orders kept coming.

“It just blew me away,” she said.

Jason chucked in his job as a cheesemaker for a different kind of workplace culture.

“Fully immersed in the skincare now,” he said.

And he was a handy hire.

Across their now-huge perfume range, customers can buy one-millilitre samples before committing.

And they’d been filling them the hard way, pouring in their product, one little bottle at a time.

They've just moved to their second - much bigger - premises where it's all hands to the pump and drenchers.

“We exceeded last year's projections by over half a million dollars,” she said.

“Every time we'd hit a goal, she'd set another one, you know. Sometimes they were out-the-gate goals, I was like, I really can't see that happening, never voiced it but she did it every time. It opened my eyes to what's possible,” Jason said.

Their biggest advice?

“If you have a product, there's someone waiting to buy it.”

And that laser cutter never did arrive.

"I got a refund," she said.

“It's a shame, really, it would've come in handy.”

New ZealandBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

'I come to work ready to fight' - K Rd shop owners' despair

'I come to work ready to fight' - K Rd shop owners' despair

K Rd is home to more than 400 businesses and is known for its variety of restaurants, coffee shops and boisterous nightlife - but street crime is also prevalent.

7:03pm

Dealer sold woman’s car for 7k more than they told her, kept profit

Dealer sold woman’s car for 7k more than they told her, kept profit

They have now been ordered to pay the profit back.

Thu, Apr 27

Driver battles Bunnings to get CCTV of car park prang

Driver battles Bunnings to get CCTV of car park prang

Mon, Apr 24

7:28

Pizza Hut, KFC owner Restaurant Brands' total sales up $308m on last year

Pizza Hut, KFC owner Restaurant Brands' total sales up $308m on last year

Mon, Apr 24

Tens of thousands flock to first Auckland Home Show in three years

Tens of thousands flock to first Auckland Home Show in three years

Sat, Apr 22

2:16

Beloved Indian outlet operating in near-desolate food court

Beloved Indian outlet operating in near-desolate food court

Fri, Apr 21

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Aus woman jailed for bashing neighbour to death with frying pan

Aus woman jailed for bashing neighbour to death with frying pan

22 mins ago

Eden Park unveils plans for retractable roof, new stands

Eden Park unveils plans for retractable roof, new stands

29 mins ago

Jackass star Bam Margera turns himself in to authorities

Jackass star Bam Margera turns himself in to authorities

44 mins ago

Kiwi skincare empire booming after humble beginnings

3:48

Kiwi skincare empire booming after humble beginnings

59 mins ago

Rental demand pushing up Christchurch house prices

2:11

Rental demand pushing up Christchurch house prices

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6