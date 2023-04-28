New Zealand
Dozens caught drink-driving in Gisborne over last two weeks

10:32am
A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police in Tairāwhiti Gisborne caught 46 people drinking-over a period of six days.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Sam Aberahama said police were "disappointed in the results of checkpoints in the area over the last two weeks".

Between April 14 and 15, 18 drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol, while 10 infringements were issued and two vehicles were impounded.

The following week, between April 20 and 23, 28 drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol. A total of 28 infringements were issued, while one vehicle was impounded.

Aberahama said 7500 breath tests were conducted over the two week period.

"Alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in about a third of all fatal crashes," Aberahama said. "If you are in any doubt at all about being safe or legal to drive after drinking, don't drive."

He said drivers "can expect to see police anywhere, anytime".

