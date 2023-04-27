New Zealand
Warkworth residents asked to 'immediately' reduce water use

29 mins ago
Water coming out of a shower (file picture).

Water coming out of a shower (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Residents of Warkworth, north of Auckland, have been asked to reduce their water use immediately after a "significant watermain break".

Watercare says the break has caused local reservoir levels to drop.

It is asking residents to keep their showers short, turn off any irrigation systems and hold off doing washing.

"Our crew is on-site on Elizabeth Street working to fix the fault, but we need your help until a repair is in place," Watercare said on Facebook.

It said there will be a water tanker outside 6 Falls St for those without water. "Please fill up containers and bottles as you need," Watercare said.

