Taurua keeping close eye on youngsters ahead of Netball World Cup

Spots in the Silver Ferns are still up for grabs for July’s Netball World Cup in South Africa, with coach Dame Noeline Taurua not yet set on her squad.

The team will be named on June 7 following the ANZ Premiership final. Twelve players will be selected as well as three travelling reserves.

Two youngsters Taurua has been impressed with this season are Mystics defender Carys Stythe and Pulse shooter Amelia Walmsley.

“The likes of a Carys and Amelia Walmsley from Pulse have really stood up and have been consistent from you know day one so to speak so that’s really exciting,” Taurua said.

Stythe was taken back by Taurua’s comments.

“I haven’t had much game time before, I’m trying to focus on our team and I didn’t think I was really an option if I’m honest."

Walmsley was also surprised, but like Stythe is primarily focused on winning the ANZ Premiership.

“It’s cool to know, she’s a very important lady, so to hear that she’s interested in me is good to know.”

The numbers prove why they’re in Taurua’s radar. Walmsley is third in the competition’s shooting stats behind Grace Nweke (Mystics) and Maia Wilson (Stars), while Stythe is in the top 10 for deflections and defensive rebounds.

Taurua said she has a handful of experienced players already locked in when it comes to her 12, but settling on the midcourt was proving difficult.

“We’ve got a lot of midcourters to select from and that’s probably the area we’re having a lot of discussion around and that will probably go to the wire to see who puts their hands up.”

Kate Heffernan, Gina Crampton and Peta Toeava are expected to be on the plane to Cape Town, while the remaining spots are up for grabs. The remaining contenders being Whitney Souness, Maddy Gordon, Sam Winders, Claire Kersten, Kimiora Poi and Mila Reuelu-Buchanan.

Players have five weeks to prove they’re deserving of the black dress, plus the task of retaining the Netball World Cup.