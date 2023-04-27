One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

One person is dead after a car crashed through the window of a West Auckland real estate office in Glendene.
The crash happened around 2pm, when the car smashed through the front of a Barfoot & Thompson office on Te Atatu Rd.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, with police saying one person was taken to hospital but later died.
The owner of a nearby business said the driver of the car which crashed into the building was given CPR for around 20 minutes.
The accident has caused traffic delays in the area with bus routes also affected.
The serious crash unit is investigating.
