New Zealand
1News

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

14 mins ago
Car crashed through front of Glendene Barfoot & Thompson's.

Car crashed through front of Glendene Barfoot & Thompson's. (Source: 1News)

One person is dead after a car crashed through the window of a West Auckland real estate office in Glendene.

The crash happened around 2pm, when the car smashed through the front of a Barfoot & Thompson office on Te Atatu Rd.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with police saying one person was taken to hospital but later died.

The owner of a nearby business said the driver of the car which crashed into the building was given CPR for around 20 minutes.

The accident has caused traffic delays in the area with bus routes also affected.

The serious crash unit is investigating.

New ZealandAccidentsAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

Joniero Joe Irving was sentenced to four years and eight months imprisonment after a pursuit over gold rings and a necklace caused a man to drown.

35 mins ago

Officer 'not justified' in fatal shooting of 501 deportee - IPCA

Officer 'not justified' in fatal shooting of 501 deportee - IPCA

The police watchdog says the shooting was "an excessive and unreasonable use of force".

11:06am

Investigation after Akl man dies in hospital from head injuries

Investigation after Akl man dies in hospital from head injuries

9:59am

Warkworth residents asked to 'immediately' reduce water use

Warkworth residents asked to 'immediately' reduce water use

8:39am

Cyclist left with critical injuries after Auckland crash

Cyclist left with critical injuries after Auckland crash

8:05am

Two dead after two-vehicle crash in Canterbury

Two dead after two-vehicle crash in Canterbury

6:41am

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

7 mins ago

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

14 mins ago

BREAKING

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

21 mins ago

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

35 mins ago

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6