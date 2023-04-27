One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

One person is dead after a car crashed through the window of a West Auckland real estate office in Glendene.

The crash happened around 2pm, when the car smashed through the front of a Barfoot & Thompson office on Te Atatu Rd.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with police saying one person was taken to hospital but later died.

The owner of a nearby business said the driver of the car which crashed into the building was given CPR for around 20 minutes.

The following bus routes are impacted due to a crash on Great North Road near Te Atatu Road:

14T, 14W, 131, 133, 133X

Please expect delays of up to 30 minutes as Police are on the scene managing traffic through the major intersection.

More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/vlQAe9SXCj — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 27, 2023

The accident has caused traffic delays in the area with bus routes also affected.

The serious crash unit is investigating.