New Zealand
1News

Man arrested after $100k of stolen property found in Masterton

4:31pm
A file image of a police officer.

A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

Masterton police have charged a man after finding $100,000 worth of property and vehicles following a search warrant on Monday.

Detective Corey Reid said the warrant was issued following an investigation into a series of burglaries in the area.

A 45-year-old man was charged after resisting police, who also found him in possession of methamphetamine.

Reid said further charges are being considered and the man was due to appear in court today.

He said the raid followed an investigation into a series of burglaries in the area and the establishment of a Tactical Crime Unit in the area led to the successful arrest.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police seek witnesses to Porirua shooting

Police seek witnesses to Porirua shooting

The victim sustained a serious gunshot wound.

4:19pm

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

Joniero Joe Irving was sentenced to four years and eight months imprisonment after a pursuit over gold rings and a necklace caused a man to drown.

3:25pm

Baby blood case: Te Whatu Ora spent $26,000 on lawyer fees

Baby blood case: Te Whatu Ora spent $26,000 on lawyer fees

2:15pm

How the Mama Hooch drink-spike rapists were caught

How the Mama Hooch drink-spike rapists were caught

11:26am

Officer 'not justified' in fatal shooting of 501 deportee - IPCA

Officer 'not justified' in fatal shooting of 501 deportee - IPCA

11:06am

Investigation after Akl man dies in hospital from head injuries

Investigation after Akl man dies in hospital from head injuries

9:59am

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims Natural Selection Tour title

0:33

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claims Natural Selection Tour title

30 mins ago

Council approves plan to develop Drury into Napier-sized city

Council approves plan to develop Drury into Napier-sized city

42 mins ago

US couple accused of using ID of dead babies to stay behind bars

US couple accused of using ID of dead babies to stay behind bars

49 mins ago

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

0:28

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

4:59pm

BREAKING

'Horrified': Overhead rail option to slice apart Auckland suburb

4:42

'Horrified': Overhead rail option to slice apart Auckland suburb

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6