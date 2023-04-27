Man arrested after $100k of stolen property found in Masterton

Masterton police have charged a man after finding $100,000 worth of property and vehicles following a search warrant on Monday.

Detective Corey Reid said the warrant was issued following an investigation into a series of burglaries in the area.

A 45-year-old man was charged after resisting police, who also found him in possession of methamphetamine.

Reid said further charges are being considered and the man was due to appear in court today.

He said the raid followed an investigation into a series of burglaries in the area and the establishment of a Tactical Crime Unit in the area led to the successful arrest.