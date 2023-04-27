Green Party members call urgent meeting to delay list rankings

Green Party members have called a last-minute meeting to delay voting on the party's list ranking.

An email sent to party members, seen by RNZ, proposes voting is delayed until the inquiry into Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere's conduct is complete and the findings are released.

Members were due to begin voting on Friday on the final make-up of the party's list which helps determine which MPs make it into Parliament after the election.

The party launched the internal investigation into Kerekere's behaviour in early April after leaked messages appeared to show Kerekere badmouthing her caucus colleague Chlöe Swarbrick.

The messages also showed Kerekere complaining about Swarbrick's good fortune to have her legislation be debated at the same time MPs were being ranked on the party's list.

RNZ has since reported the accounts of sources close to the Greens who accused Kerekere of ongoing "mean girl behaviour" and a particular hostility towards Swarbrick.

The email sent to members this morning shows Rainbow Greens, Young Greens, Aotearoa Greens Global, Pasifika Greens and Inclusive Greens asked for the urgent meeting.

The proposal in the email states: "in order to uphold the mana of our Party's democratic processes, the opening of the membership ballot on the Party's list is delayed until the conclusion of the current Parliamentary Process regarding our MPs, and the subsequent release of findings to Party Members."

Members are also asked in the email not to speak publicly about the meeting.

"Our Green MPs and candidates are doing great work in an election year and media coverage on this issue means that their work does not get airtime."

Members will discuss the proposal during the urgent online meeting on Thursday night.

By RNZ's Katie Scotcher