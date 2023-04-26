Woman caught smuggling $2.7m of cocaine into NZ in shampoo bottles

A woman has been arrested for attempting to smuggle $2.75 million of cocaine into the country, concealing it in bottles of hair products.

It’s alleged that the woman, who appeared in the Manukau District Court today, arrived on a flight from Dubai yesterday with cocaine lining the inside of her suitcase and in bottles.

She was arrested at Auckland Airport and found with 3.25 kilograms of cocaine and 2.25 litres of liquid cocaine.

Customs say the woman is a foreign national.

Customs Manager Auckland Airport called the seizure and arrest a “demonstration of vigilance at the border by our frontline officers”.

“Regardless of nationality or travel routes, anyone who tries to smuggle illicit drugs can expect to face consequences.

“Customs is committed to protecting our communities from the harm these drugs cause."