Warriors ring mass changes as injuries take their toll

The Warriors' squad depth is set to be tested this weekend against the Roosters, with the Kiwi side forced to make mass changes due to injuries sustained in last night's narrow loss to the Storm.

Skipper Tohu Harris (knee), prop Jazz Tevaga (Achilles) and fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (concussion), utility Dylan Walker (suspended) have all been ruled out, leaving coach Andrew Webster with limited options for Sunday's clash with the Sydney side.

Bunty Afoa has been named to start at prop, while Josh Curran starts at lock in place of Harris. Rookie fullback Taine Tuaupiki will start in just his second first grade game.

Ronald Volkman will replace the suspended Walker at five-eighth.

In positive news, Bayley Sironen, who also left the field with a head knock, will be available.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors also welcome back hooker Wayde Egan to the starting side, moving Freddy Lussick to the interchange.

Despite losing several key players, Webster remained upbeat after last night's 30-22 loss at AAMI Stadium.

“Fielding a team, I want every player available one week this year. When that happens it will be great, but if it doesn’t honestly, the next guy will do his job.

“Whoever that is, back home, with a full house rocking, we’ll be fine. We don’t make excuses, whatever happens, happens and whoever wears the jersey will do a great job.”

The Warriors sit in seventh place on the table, while the Roosters are ninth. Both teams have 10 points through the first eight rounds.

Warriors team to play Sydney Roosters at Mt Smart Stadium, Sunday 4pm

1. Taine Tuaupiki

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Marcelo Montoya

4. Adam Pompey

5. Edward Kosi

6. Dylan Walker

7. Shaun Johnson

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Wayde Egan

10. Bunty Afoa

11. Jackson Ford

12. Marata Niukore

13. Josh Curran

Interchange: 14. Freddy Lussick, 15. Bayley Sironen, 16. Tom Ale, 17. Viliami Vailea