Police swarm Auckland suburb after reports armed men entered home

Police are investigating after an Auckland man said three people — including one with a gun — entered his Sandringham home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said police were called at 7.40pm by the Taumata Rd resident.

"Nobody at the address was hurt, and the offenders left a short time later," he said.

"Police are making inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify those involved."

A neighbour told 1News there were six to seven police cars and what looked like police dog handlers and armed officers.

She said the neighbourhood had been on edge since the killing of Janak Patel, who died after being attacked while confronting a robber outside the Rose Cottage Superette.

It's about 500m from her house.

"So it's pretty sad to say but we're pretty freaked out but not surprised."