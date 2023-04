Congestion is expected after parts of Auckland's Northern Motorway was forced to close this morning.

A fault with machinery used in overnight roadworks forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes between the Constellation Drive off-ramp and on-ramp.

The lanes have since reopened but congestion is expected, Waka Kotahi says.

UPDATE 7:00AM

The road is now open, continue to expect some delays. ^MS https://t.co/hC5bmRtruI — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 25, 2023

The southbound lanes into the city were not affected.