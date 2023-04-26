Carrie Fisher to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Carrie Fisher is to receive her "long overdue" star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Star Wars actress - who died in December 2016 aged 60 - will be honoured on 4 May, which is known to fans as Star Wars Day, and Mark Hamill, her co-star in the franchise, is delighted she is receiving the recognition.

Sharing an article announcing the news, Mark wrote on Twitter: "Long overdue + so well-deserved. #CarrieOnForever."

Carrie's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, will accept the star on her behalf, and guest speakers will be announced soon.

It comes just over six years after her death.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement, "Fans will be over the moon to know that their favourite movie princess Carrie Fisher will be honoured with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk.

"I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother, Debbie Reynolds."

Mark, 71, received his star in 2018, while Harrison, 80, was honoured in 2003.

Debbie - who died just a day after her daughter - earned her first star in 1960 for her film work.

Carrie's will be the 2,754th star to be installed.

Mark previously advocated for Carrie to receive a star on the iconic boulevard in 2018. However, he noted stars who have died are often posthumously honoured at least five years after their death.

He tweeted at the time: "Carrie WILL get her well-deserved Star on the Walk of Fame; it's only a matter of when. The rule is a 5-year wait when awarded posthumously.”

It was revealed in June 2021 that Carrie would be among the famous faces honoured with a star in the 2022 intake.