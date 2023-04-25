Some Interislander sailings cancelled due to crew sickness

Two Interislander services have been cancelled on Anzac Day due to "crew illness" with services expected to return to normal tomorrow.

In an update on its website, the ferry operator said two sailings were cancelled for five days from last Friday through to today.

"Interislander apologises that the Aratere 3:45 pm and 8:35 pm sailings from Friday 21 April through to Tuesday 25th April are cancelled due to crew illness. The 6:15 am Wellington to Picton and 11:00 am Picton to Wellington sailings are not affected.

"If you have booked through a travel agent you should get in touch with them. We may not have your email or phone number," Interislander said on its website.

Yesterday, the operator warned of a "rough crossing" while there were swells forecasted of around four metres.

The cancellations this week come after months of sketchy ferry service across the Cook Strait.

Since February, travellers have faced difficulty travelling by sea as Interislander and Bluebridge have suffered mechanical issues.