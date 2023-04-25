New Zealand
1News

Some Interislander sailings cancelled due to crew sickness

3:30pm
Interislander ferry (file image).

Interislander ferry (file image). (Source: 1News)

Two Interislander services have been cancelled on Anzac Day due to "crew illness" with services expected to return to normal tomorrow.

In an update on its website, the ferry operator said two sailings were cancelled for five days from last Friday through to today.

"Interislander apologises that the Aratere 3:45 pm and 8:35 pm sailings from Friday 21 April through to Tuesday 25th April are cancelled due to crew illness. The 6:15 am Wellington to Picton and 11:00 am Picton to Wellington sailings are not affected.

"If you have booked through a travel agent you should get in touch with them. We may not have your email or phone number," Interislander said on its website.

Yesterday, the operator warned of a "rough crossing" while there were swells forecasted of around four metres.

The cancellations this week come after months of sketchy ferry service across the Cook Strait.

Since February, travellers have faced difficulty travelling by sea as Interislander and Bluebridge have suffered mechanical issues.

New ZealandTransportNelsonWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Not again: Wellington's Water Whirler damaged by vandal

Not again: Wellington's Water Whirler damaged by vandal

Wellington City Council said CCTV footage around midnight on Saturday showed a man swinging it around until it snapped.

Mon, Apr 24

Motorists honk, yell at protesters as Wellington commuters delayed

Motorists honk, yell at protesters as Wellington commuters delayed

Traffic was reduced to one lane as a backlog of traffic piled up along the one-way street.

Mon, Apr 24

0:57

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

Sun, Apr 23

'An incredible son' - Teacher's death sparks call for safety improvements

'An incredible son' - Teacher's death sparks call for safety improvements

Sat, Apr 22

2:36

Tributes pour in for teacher Isaac Levings after body found

Tributes pour in for teacher Isaac Levings after body found

Sat, Apr 22

Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

Thousands affected as Air NZ grounds two planes amid engine shortage

Fri, Apr 21

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Most detailed photos of Mars' little moon released

Most detailed photos of Mars' little moon released

40 mins ago

Gold-plated gun found in luggage at Sydney Airport

Gold-plated gun found in luggage at Sydney Airport

4:36pm

Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says

Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says

4:13pm

Tottenham coach sacked after 6-1 defeat to Newcastle

0:52

Tottenham coach sacked after 6-1 defeat to Newcastle

3:52pm

Mexico finds tequila bottles containing nearly 10 tonnes of liquid meth

Mexico finds tequila bottles containing nearly 10 tonnes of liquid meth

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6