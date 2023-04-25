New Zealand
1News

Police swarm to Auckland property as witness reports a 'fight'

1:51pm
The Epsom scene.

The Epsom scene. (Source: 1News)

Police have swarmed to an address in Auckland following an 'altercation' this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a property on Epsom's Manukau Road around 1pm.

Multiple police cars and an ambulance are currently at the scene.

A police spokesperson said they responded after receiving "reports of an altercation".

A St John spokesperson says three people were assessed at the scene, with one being rushed to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

The two others only suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police have taped off the area to the public, and multiple officers are on site.

A witness who spoke to 1News said it appeared two men had got into a fight.

A woman staying at a nearby motel said she would be leaving after the incident.

Police remain at the scene investigating what happened.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Five youths arrested after overnight crime rampage in Auckland

Five youths arrested after overnight crime rampage in Auckland

Police said the first incident was an attempted burglary at a commercial premises on Botany Rd around 1:20am.

12:41pm

Aerial coast search begins for missing Auckland 18-year-old

Aerial coast search begins for missing Auckland 18-year-old

Authorities continue to appeal to anyone who saw Daniel Kelly or his small white dog in the area.

11:19am

TV star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

TV star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

8:41am

Watch: Moving moment brings Auckland dawn service crowd to tears

Watch: Moving moment brings Auckland dawn service crowd to tears

8:20am

2:20

Police appeal after missing 18yo's car found on Akl beach

Police appeal after missing 18yo's car found on Akl beach

9:57pm

'Game-changer' water-recycling system launched in New Zealand

'Game-changer' water-recycling system launched in New Zealand

6:59pm

2:18

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Biden expected to announce bid for second term

Biden expected to announce bid for second term

34 mins ago

Strong 6.9 earthquake rocks Indonesia, people flee to higher ground

Strong 6.9 earthquake rocks Indonesia, people flee to higher ground

2:15pm

One dead, several others seriously injured in Waikato crash

One dead, several others seriously injured in Waikato crash

1:51pm

Police swarm to Auckland property as witness reports a 'fight'

Police swarm to Auckland property as witness reports a 'fight'

1:30pm

North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions

North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6