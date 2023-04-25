Police swarm to Auckland property as witness reports a 'fight'

Police have swarmed to an address in Auckland following an 'altercation' this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a property on Epsom's Manukau Road around 1pm.

Multiple police cars and an ambulance are currently at the scene.

A police spokesperson said they responded after receiving "reports of an altercation".

A St John spokesperson says three people were assessed at the scene, with one being rushed to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

The two others only suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police have taped off the area to the public, and multiple officers are on site.

A witness who spoke to 1News said it appeared two men had got into a fight.

A woman staying at a nearby motel said she would be leaving after the incident.

Police remain at the scene investigating what happened.