New Zealand
Fair Go

Pet insurance - how do you know if it's worth it?

By Garth Bray, Fair Go Reporter
54 mins ago

Garry the pigeon was struggling to breathe and off his food. Garry's owner was worried.

"The vet told us that we did not have a very good chance that it was more likely that Garry wouldn't survive. Garry went into an oxygen chamber and luckily got better."

There's no public health system for pets and Reuben is 12, so his family had to find nearly $500 for the vet's bill. Reuben feared for his other seven pigeons.

"If we didn't have that kind of money, we wouldn't be able to help them get better and we would be absolutely heartbroken."

Reuben looked for pet pigeon insurance but was disappointed. Most companies only cover cats and dogs.

He was especially bugged by PD Pet Insurance. Its logo features a rabbit leaping into the air, but it covers cats and dogs only.

"I just thought that it seemed quite misleading; that's why I called Fair Go."

PD told Fair Go that the leaping rabbit symbolises the way it springs into action to help customers and gives them a soft landing; that it represents the company values, not its literal services or which pets it covers.

Petcover - another insurer Reuben considered - says it has plans to begin offering cover for exotic pets. Any pet that can legally be kept here would be eligible. For pigeons, Petcover says an owner could claim up to $6000 a year in vet bills, but it can't yet say what that would cost, so it's hard to work out if that cover offers value for money.

Consumer NZ has looked at pet insurance in some detail and says it pays to shop around as cover varies greatly, with a six-month old puppy costing anything from $25 to $75 per month to insure.

Maximum cover ranged from $9,000 to $25,000. Sometimes a condition can be claimed against each year, but it can also be capped as a once-off, so if your dog likes swallowing socks you may find some cover only works once.

Consumer NZ's Rebecca Styles says it's worth reviewing policies each year.

"Every year when it comes up for renewal, they can decide not to cover you or to increase the premiums or put more exclusions into your policy, so it would make it less good value for your animal."

Styles says when her family considered insuring their dog Blue, the cost looked high so they opted to self-insure by putting aside some money to cover big bills.

She says she's seen research that around 2% of pet owners need to cover an unaffordable bill in any year, but Tower Insurance has figures that paint another picture.

Tower Insurance Head of Product David Meaclem says research it commissioned estimates just over a quarter of pet owners have had to use a credit card, overdraft or borrow from family or friends to pay a vet bill.

"Last year we had one claim of $7,000 for emergency surgery on a dog. Some people will have that in savings, but a lot of us won't and that's where pet insurance helps"

Meaclem says Tower has no plans to cover pigeons but is impressed with Reuben's thoroughness and is sending him a $50 pet store voucher to help with the bills and thank him for putting pet insurance in the spotlight.

Reuben says the episode taught him a lot about checking behind the advertising. He's happy with the voucher and plans to start saving in case of another emergency.

Wise, considering that with the right care, a pigeon can live seven to ten years.

New ZealandAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

The samples collected showed nematodes probably make up about 40% of the inlet's known biodiversity - a surprising amount.

Sun, Apr 23

Homecoming for NZ's smallest bird to Bushy Park Tarapuruhi

Homecoming for NZ's smallest bird to Bushy Park Tarapuruhi

Titipounamu, or rifleman, were translocated from Taranaki Maunga as part of an ongoing effort to restore Bushy Park Tarapurihi near Whanganui.

Sun, Apr 23

2:16

Ricky Gervais weighs in on NZ kids' feral cat cull with mocking tweet

Ricky Gervais weighs in on NZ kids' feral cat cull with mocking tweet

Thu, Apr 20

Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

Mystery deepens as another weka found in South Taranaki

Wed, Apr 19

Video: Man swims in Auckland Zoo's rhino enclosure

Video: Man swims in Auckland Zoo's rhino enclosure

Wed, Apr 19

0:08

Conspiracy theorists hijack debate around Kawerau poultry policy

Conspiracy theorists hijack debate around Kawerau poultry policy

Wed, Apr 19

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

'Really urgent': Expert urges vaccination as flu season starts early

'Really urgent': Expert urges vaccination as flu season starts early

24 mins ago

King Charles reportedly called Barry Humphries hours before death

King Charles reportedly called Barry Humphries hours before death

39 mins ago

Anzac Day: The red poppy's rise as a symbol of remembrance

Anzac Day: The red poppy's rise as a symbol of remembrance

54 mins ago

Pet insurance - how do you know if it's worth it?

5:37

Pet insurance - how do you know if it's worth it?

5:45am

Kiwis encouraged to get out and honour past and present veterans

Kiwis encouraged to get out and honour past and present veterans

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6