North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions

1:30pm
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. (Source: Associated Press)

North Dakota on Tuesday NZT adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks’ gestation.

In those early weeks, abortion would be allowed only in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency, such as ectopic pregnancy.

“This bill clarifies and refines existing state law ... and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state," Burgum said in a statement.

Last year’s US Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide has triggered multiple state laws banning or restricting the procedure.

Many were met with legal challenges. Currently, bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy are in place in at least 13 states and on hold in others because of court injunctions.

On the other side, Democratic governors in at least 20 states this year launched a network intended to strengthen abortion access in the wake of the US Supreme Court decision that nixed a woman’s constitutional right to end a pregnancy and shifted regulatory powers over the procedure to state governments.

The North Dakota law is designed to take effect immediately, but last month the state Supreme Court ruled a previous ban is to remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.

Last week, lawmakers said they planned to pass the latest bill to send a message to the state’s high court signaling that the people of North Dakota want to restrict abortion.

Supporters have said the measure signed protects all human life, while opponents contend it will have dire consequences for women and girls.

Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal, of Edinburg, sponsored the bill.

“North Dakota has always been pro-life and believed in valuing the moms and children both," Myrdal said in an interview. “We're pretty happy and grateful that the governor stands with that value.”

Democratic Rep. Liz Conmy voted against the bill and said she had hoped Burgum would not sign it.

“I don’t think women in North Dakota are going to accept this, and there will be action in the future to get our rights back,” Conmy said. “Our Legislature is overwhelmingly pro-pregnancy, but I think women in the state would like to make their own decisions.”

