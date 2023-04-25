John Herdman not ruled out of All Whites coaching job yet

He may have seemingly ruled himself out in February, but Canada coach John Herdman remains an option for the All Whites coaching job.

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell today confirmed candidates who applied for the job remain in contention ahead of an announcement next month.

Asked if Herdman was now officially out of the running, Pragnell didn't rule out the former Football Ferns coach.

"I know there's been a lot of speculation on names and obviously I'm not going into any individual candidate but we are looking at the existing pool of candidates still," said Pragnell.

He confirmed no new coaching candidates had entered the fray either.

"An announcement is imminent, we will make an announcement given the point we're in now, in May, well in advance of the June international window where we will play two games up in Europe.

"That and the Women's World Cup are keeping me fairly busy."

It's widely believed Herdman was part of an unnamed five-man shortlist that included departing Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay.

Talay was turned down for the role and has previously said, he's no longer interested in the gig although he wants to explore international offers.

Two months ago, Herdman also looked to have ruled himself out, pledging his efforts to Canada.

"Success at this level will always invite opportunity. I’ve received several offers in recent months, all of which I’ve turned down, including an offer from New Zealand Football," Herdman said in February.

"I want to reiterate my commitment to Canada Soccer and the growing of this programme."

Herdman has a strong connection to New Zealand, having previously coached the Football Ferns for five years from 2006.

His Invercargill born son, Jay Herdman, was in the latest under-20 New Zealand squad after switching allegiances from Canada.

That team's current coach, Darren Bazeley, was put in charge of the team as interim for friendlies last month against China.

Bazeley's appointment was made due to the "leading candidate", who Pragnell previously told 1News was "offshore" and "still interested" in the role, having unexpected family matters to deal with first.