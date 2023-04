There are delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway near the Market Rd off-ramp following a diesel spill.

Police said emergency services were alerted to the spill at around 11.30am.

One southbound lane has been closed while the spill is cleared.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 11:40AM

A breakdown is blocking the left lane southbound just after Market Rd off-ramp. Merge to the right with extra care and expect delays. ^MS pic.twitter.com/EN9J4K6vxc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 23, 2023

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.