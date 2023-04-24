New Zealand
Covid-19: 12,383 new cases to report, 44 deaths

1:50pm
A positive Covid-19 RAT test. (Source: istock.com)

There have been 12,383 new Covid-19 infections reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, April 17 to Sunday, April 23.

As at midnight Sunday there were 292 people in hospital with the virus.

Nine people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit as at midnight Sunday.

Forty-four more people with the virus have died.

Of that number, 11 were from the Auckland region, two were from the Waikato, two were from the Bay of Plenty, two were from Lakes, one was from Tairawhiti, two were from Hawke's Bay, one was from Taranaki, three were from MidCentral, three were from Wellington region, three were from Nelson Marlborough, nine were from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury, four were from Southern.

One was in their 20s, two were in their 40s, three were in their 60s, six were in their 70s, 22 were in their 80s and ten were aged over 90. Of these people, 23 were women and 21 were men.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2736.

