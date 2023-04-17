Covid-19: Cases on the increase with 14,242 and 32 deaths

There have been 14,242 new Covid-19 infections reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, April 10 to Sunday, April 16.

Weekly cases have been hovering around the 12,000 mark the last few weeks.

As at midnight Sunday, there were 363 people in hospital with the virus.

Nine people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit as at midnight Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-two more people with the virus have died.

Of the 32 deaths reported, nine were from Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Lakes, one was from Tairawhiti, two were from Hawke's Bay, three were from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Nelson Marlborough, six were from Canterbury, seven were from Southern.

One was in their 20s, two were in their 30s, one was in their 40s, one was in their 50s, five were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and six were aged over 90. Of these people, 12 were women and 20 were men.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2716.

It comes as epidemiologist Michael Baker today said New Zealand is experiencing its "fourth wave" of Covid infections.

"It's the first distinct rise, a sustained rise in cases this year," he told RNZ.

"We've seen that numbers reached a low point in February and have been tracking up since then."