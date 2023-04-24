Blackadder looking forward to 'unreal' Crusaders-Chiefs clash

You can always rely on Ethan Blackadder to keep things real. Attending a cross code promotional event with the Black Sticks in Christchurch, he was taken back by the 'evolution of hockey sticks' - which these days, are carbon fibre.

"Nowadays there's a bit of detail to it, bitta curve, yeah quite light," said Blackadder.

"A few years ago, with my mate in Blenheim we were swinging a stick round hitting a few balls," he joked.

Today's public event comes as Blackadder nears the halfway point of his recovery. The Crusaders' star loose forward's been sidelined since their clash with the Brumbies a month ago, where Ethan picked up a calf niggle - tearing his gastrocnemius.

A tough blow for Blackadder, who at the time, had only just returned from a lengthy layoff with a shoulder injury.

"Obviously we all want to play footy, we're rugby players but I've been loving it, loving the rehabbing and enjoying where I'm at," he said.

And he's looking forward to this weekend's match up, against the top of the table Chiefs in Hamilton, albeit from the TV.

"It's gonna be unreal to watch, a real spectators game and the boys are pumped already, you can feel it," said Blackadder.

"Based of past experiences playing up there is always hard there's no doubt but I think if we get our prep right and we're up for the challenge we'll give ourselves our best shot."