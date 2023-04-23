New Zealand
1News

Watch: 'Reckless driving behaviour' caught on camera in Tauranga

By Laura Frykberg, 1News Reporter
4:56pm

One person is in hospital with minor injuries after hundreds of cars gathered in Tauranga last night, to engage in what police call "reckless driving behaviour".

Police said a pedestrian was struck by one of the drivers that had gathered on State Highway 36 and a busy intersection in the suburb of Welcome Bay.

One person is in custody following the incident and charges are being considered.

Tauranga local Cameron Childerhouse was woken up by the sound of screeching tires and revving engines.

"We had a vehicle going up and down the road well in excess of 150 kilometres per hour. We had vehicles tearing around everywhere and doing skids," he said.

He said the type of driving on display was "idiotic" and could have led to more injuries or even worse.

"It was very frightening for my wife and young family."

Police said they are following lines of enquiry including reviewing CCTV footage and have not ruled out further arrests or action.

In a statement they said they welcome any information that may assist their enquiries, including video.

They also urged members of the public to not get directly involved if they witnessed antisocial driving behaviour and instead dial 111.

Childerhouse, a motorsport enthusiast himself, said a speedway down the road was a much safer way to engage in this type of behaviour. 

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out if you do that kind of thing it can go wrong."

New ZealandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Body found near Dunedin walking track, cause of death 'unexplained'

Body found near Dunedin walking track, cause of death 'unexplained'

Police said they received a report of a deceased person in Woodhaugh shortly before 10am.

1:20pm

Kiri Allan says further alcohol law reforms not off the table

Kiri Allan says further alcohol law reforms not off the table

The Government is proceeding with plans to increase community voice around the sale and supply of alcohol, but has delayed tackling sponsorship and marketing.

10:19am

5:35

Man arrested after Auckland shooting leaves one in hospital

Man arrested after Auckland shooting leaves one in hospital

8:07am

Hipkins welcomes drop in Australian 501 deportations

Hipkins welcomes drop in Australian 501 deportations

Sat, Apr 22

Parole approved for teacher who sexually abused student

Parole approved for teacher who sexually abused student

Fri, Apr 21

Customs seize 50kg of cocaine from ship in Tauranga

Customs seize 50kg of cocaine from ship in Tauranga

Fri, Apr 21

2:01

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

New Australian Kiwis optimistic for those who follow

4:34

New Australian Kiwis optimistic for those who follow

39 mins ago

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

Scientists find 26 new species of worm in Porirua

5:34pm

Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted

Sudan rivals pledge evacuation help, US diplomats airlifted

4:56pm

Watch: 'Reckless driving behaviour' caught on camera in Tauranga

5:53

Watch: 'Reckless driving behaviour' caught on camera in Tauranga

4:47pm

Protesters take aim at bottom trawling in Hauraki Gulf

Protesters take aim at bottom trawling in Hauraki Gulf

4:21pm

Silverdale Fire Station closed after possible asbestos found

Silverdale Fire Station closed after possible asbestos found
1
2
3
4
5
6