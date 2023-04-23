Watch: 'Reckless driving behaviour' caught on camera in Tauranga

One person is in hospital with minor injuries after hundreds of cars gathered in Tauranga last night, to engage in what police call "reckless driving behaviour".

Police said a pedestrian was struck by one of the drivers that had gathered on State Highway 36 and a busy intersection in the suburb of Welcome Bay.

One person is in custody following the incident and charges are being considered.

Tauranga local Cameron Childerhouse was woken up by the sound of screeching tires and revving engines.

"We had a vehicle going up and down the road well in excess of 150 kilometres per hour. We had vehicles tearing around everywhere and doing skids," he said.

He said the type of driving on display was "idiotic" and could have led to more injuries or even worse.

"It was very frightening for my wife and young family."

Police said they are following lines of enquiry including reviewing CCTV footage and have not ruled out further arrests or action.

In a statement they said they welcome any information that may assist their enquiries, including video.

They also urged members of the public to not get directly involved if they witnessed antisocial driving behaviour and instead dial 111.

Childerhouse, a motorsport enthusiast himself, said a speedway down the road was a much safer way to engage in this type of behaviour.

"It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out if you do that kind of thing it can go wrong."