Silverdale Fire Station closed after possible asbestos found

26 mins ago
Silverdale Fire Station.

Silverdale Fire Station. (Source: Facebook )

Silverdale Fire Station has been forced to close after possible asbestos was found in the building.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the station has been closed as a precaution, with crews undergoing decontamination procedures after dust was found in the engine bay.

FENZ will be providing cover for the station's area while decontamination is carried out.

Two fire appliances and one hazardous materials unit are on site carrying out the decontamination.

While the dust hasn't been confirmed as asbestos, FENZ said that until test results come back, the situation is being treated as if they found the fibre.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our people is paramount," Auckland region manager Ron Devlin said.

"We have standard operating procedures for incidents involving hazardous materials, or where these may be present, and our response today follows those procedures."

FENZ has advised the various unions and associations and is working with them.

The station is set to stay closed until the results of the test are confirmed.

It comes after Auckland City Fire Station closed on Thursday night when asbestos was found on the first floor.

Asbestos is a fibre that was once used frequently in construction.

However, it can cause disastrous health effects, including lung scarring, asbestosis and cancer.

New ZealandAuckland

