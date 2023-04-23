New Zealand
NZ Defence Force contingent heading to London for King's coronation

By Kim Baker Wilson, 1News Reporter
50 mins ago

An Air Force sergeant has been chosen to be the military's flagbearer at the upcoming coronation.

Sergeant Hayden Smith will lead the New Zealand delegation being sent to London.

"Pride" is the word he uses to describe what he's feeling.

"It's a really, really great honour and I really look forward to bearing the New Zealand flag alongside the flags of our Commonwealth partners," he told 1News on the eve of flying out.

"When I told my family they were just over the moon and they're extremely excited to see me hopefully on TV, they're going to stay up late, they're very excited."

The details of exactly what he'll be doing are still under wraps, but the weight of what's ahead of him is clear now.

It was just this month Smith, 30, was given the New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration, a New Zealand Royal Honour.

He was involved in work helping to funnel data for intelligence and was able to solve a complex problem that had stumped our partner nations.

Being chosen as flagbearer after receiving the Distinguished Service Decoration was icing on the cake, he said.

Smith was at Ohakea Air Base in 2012 when the then-Prince Charles and Camilla visited.

"I was just one of the many service personnel in the crowd seeing him arrive, and I certainly couldn't have imagined that I would be heading away to the coronation of King Charles.

"That'll be something that's just surreal, I'll probably have to pinch myself to appreciate the feeling," he said.

The 21-strong NZDF contingent departs on Monday night.

