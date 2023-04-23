New Zealand
Man arrested after Auckland shooting leaves one in hospital

36 mins ago
A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting in Auckland's Massey last night left one person in hospital in a critical condition.

Police received reports of a shooting on Triangle Rd, Massey around 10.30pm. One person was transported to Auckland Hospital in critical condition.

The person is in a stable condition following surgery, police said.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

Police believe the offender and victim knew each other.

There are cordons in place in the area and police apologise for inconvenience experienced by residents while they conduct a scene examination and establish the circumstances of the incident.

