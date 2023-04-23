Kiri Allan says further alcohol law reforms not off the table

Further alcohol law reform is not off the table, says Justice Minister Kiri Allan, but "law's a lot trickier than to just put a few words on paper".

Speaking on Q+A today, Allan said the Government is meeting its commitments "to give communities greater voice when it comes to implementing local alcohol plans in their communities".

However, as part of the Government's policy reprioritisations, changes to alcohol sponsorship and marketing laws will not be proceeded with before the election.

Allan would not say whether she had offered those portions of the reforms for the prime minister's policy bonfire, and also denied that she had any conversations with alcohol lobbyists before the decision was made.

"I'm not afraid of alcohol lobbyists," she said.

"For far too long they've had far too much say when it comes to the design of the sale and supply of alcohol.

"I'm committed to those things which is why we're increasing the community voice."

Research from the University of Otago has shown children are exposed to alcohol marketing an average of 1.4 times a day via sports sponsorship alone.

For Māori and Pasifika children, that exposure is four and five times greater respectively.

Another University of Otago study last year linked acute alcohol use to a quarter of suicide deaths — rising to over 30% of suicide deaths among Māori and Pasifika.

Allan said future changes to these laws are not off the table and it's an issue she remains committed to.

However, when asked why she did not support Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick's Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Harm Minimisation) Amendment Bill, she said she didn't think "these types of reforms should sit in a member's bill".

"I think that they have to be taken by government. I think you need the full strength of government, it's multifaceted."

One major aspect of the bill was the banning of alcohol sponsorship in sports.

"We have to be able to step through and do things in a timely way that we can manage," Allan said.

"We can't manage an additional reform at the minute in these areas... Law's a lot trickier than to just put a few words on paper."

Cannabis reform

Allan also identified cannabis reform as a tricky thing for the Government to pursue, despite her personal support.

"I have" smoked cannabis, Allan confirmed. "I voted in favour of the referendum.

"That's where I personally sit on these issues, but we went to a referendum... and the people chose not to reform those laws.

"We're stuck to that as a government," she said. "And we've increased front line discretion for police officers."

Asked whether police discretion is enabling discrimination, Allan said she could not comment specifically on the numbers.

Nearly 1200 people received criminal convictions for personal cannabis possession last year — and half of those were for Māori.

"I never ever said that the justice system was just. I think we've got a heck of a lot of work to do," Allan said.

