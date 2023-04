An "unexplained" death has been reported in Woodhaugh, Dunedin this morning after a deceased person was found near a walking track.

Police said they received the report shortly before 10am and the events leading to the incident are being investigated.

"Enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances that lead to the death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time," police said in a statement.

"Further information will be released when available."