Ko likely to miss cut of first major after rough second round

6:05pm
Lydia Ko.

Lydia Ko. (Source: Associated Press)

Lydia Ko has plenty of work to do to make the cut at the first women's major of the year.

The World No.1 is three-over through 16 holes in her second round of the Chevron Championship but was unable to finish her round with play suspended due to fading light.

Ko starting poorly with two bogeys and a double bogey inside her first six holes.

While she corrected herself for the most part from there, Ko couldn’t manage to find any birdies over her next eight holes and made her life more difficult with another bogey on the 15th.

With the projected cut line being one-over, Ko will need to make up two shots on the par-three 17th hole and par-five 18th to have a chance to advance at the Woodlands Country Club.

The Kiwi golfer wasn't the only one to struggle.

American Lexi Thompson was tied for 66th at 2 over, also with two holes left defending champion Jennifer Kupcho missed the cut with rounds of 72 and 78.

South Korea's A Lim Lim – the 2020 US Women's Open champion – leads at eight=under.

