Heavy rain watches, warnings across North Island

10:28am
MetService's severe weather watches and warnings today.

A low moving eastwards across the central North Island today is delivering heavy rain, reaching warning criteria in places.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Tongariro National Park and Kaimanawa Forest park between 9am and 2pm today, bringing 30-50mm of rain on top of what has already fallen.

Horowhenua, Kapiti Coast and the Tararua Range are also under a heavy rain warning from 9am today until noon, with 30-40mm more to accumulate about the Tararua Range, and 15-30mm elsewhere.

Waikato south of Te Awamutu, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo, Northern Taranaki, Manawatu, and Wairarapa north of Carterton are all under a rain warning from 9am today until early afternoon.

"Rainfall amounts may reach short-duration warning criteria," MetService said.

The Bay of Plenty ranges east of Opotiki have been issued a rain watch from 1pm today until midnight, with thunderstorms possible.

MetService has also issued strong wind watches for parts of the lower South Island.

Coastal Southland and Clutha, including Stewart Island should note "westerly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places," with the watch valid from noon tomorrow until 11pm.

