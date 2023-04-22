Dame Sue Bagshaw steps aside after 28 years leading Chch youth health centre

After 28 years at the helm, Dame Sue Bagshaw has stepped aside from her role leading Christchurch's youth health centre.

She's helped thousands of young people over that time, with the demand for services relentless.

"I just feel I'm leaving it in good hands," she said.

She launched the service in 1995, her aim to turn the way Aotearoa cares for young people on its head.

"You can go for anything if you go to a GP, but GPs costs money and you need a lot of confidence to go to a GP and so we said, 'OK, we need to probably start a youth one-stop shop'," Dame Sue said.

Freshly re-branded as Te Tahi Youth, the centre's the only place in the Garden City where 10- to 24-year-olds can access free medical, sexual and mental health support.

"I think it was just really important for us to have a name that kind of really spoke to young people, was a little bit more fresh and vibrant," Te Tahi Youth general manager Fiona Kay said.

20-year-old Camelia Anderson-Setyowati said the services on offer have been life changing.

"When it came to finding therapy for myself, I was so, so anxious about how much it would cost and so when I found this place, I was so happy I was able to get resources and be supported without having that burden of financial instability," she said.

Her story one of many Dame Sue said she's heard over the years.

"They say 'Wow it changed my life'... or we even get 'I would be dead if we hadn't come', and sometimes it's just 'I feel like it got me on a better direction'," she said.

The change comes amid a hard year for the Bagshaw family. Dame Sue's son Andrew, an aid worker, was killed in Ukraine.

"We want some good to come of Andrew's death, we were very very proud of him - well, we are very proud of him," she said.

But it's not the reason behind her exit.

She wants time to make her new project a reality, opening a youth hub designed to connect services like mental health with education, transitional housing, employment, and training, and adding a creative arts centre and place for recreation.

And she'll still remain a part-time doctor and patron of Te Tahi Youth.

"It's great to have such a wonderful team to carry on the great work," she said.