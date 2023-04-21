Teacher missing since Wednesday concert found dead in Wellington

A teacher who had been missing since Wednesday night has been found dead in Wellington Harbour.

Police earlier said Isaac Levings was last seen on Queens Wharf, Wellington Central at 10.30pm on April 19.

Social media posts of people appealing for sightings state he went to The 1975 concert at TSB Arena that night.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

This evening, police confirmed "a man reported missing in Wellington this week has been located deceased".

"He was found by search teams in Wellington Harbour late this afternoon," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Police extend our sympathies to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

"The matter will be referred to the Coroner. "