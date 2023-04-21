Warning over 'congregating youths' after teens' busway robbery

Police said it is aware of "groups of youth congregating" around transport centres after two teens were arrested over an aggravated robbery at an Auckland bus station yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to a robbery at the Hibiscus Coast Bus Station about 3.30pm.

It's alleged two males approached another pair, threatened them with a weapon and took some of their belongings.

"Police arrived to the scene quickly and with the assistance of our Joint Traffic Operation Centre and CCTV in the area located both of the alleged offenders a short distance away before taking them into custody.

"Some of the victim's personal belongings, including both pairs of the victim's shoes, were located nearby and returned."

Two teenage boys aged 14 and 16 are scheduled to appear in the North Shore Youth Court next week.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant Roger Small said police are aware of reports of "groups of youths congregating in town centres and around public transport hubs".

"As part of this, police have been patrolling in the area so that we can engage with the community, however this isn’t something we can solve on our own," Small said.

"Police rely on our communities to be our eyes and ears and we encourage anyone who is aware of potential issues or offending, to report it to police so we can identify those involved and take the appropriate action."